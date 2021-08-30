Draw made for North Kerry Championship

The draw has taken place for the 2021 Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship [John Joe O’Sullivan Cup].

10 teams will take part in the competition, including for the first time, Tralee Parnell's and Dr. Crokes, who following a request to do so have been granted permission.

There will be 2 Preliminary Round games following which will be 4 Quarter Finals.

In that Preliminary Round, Ballyheigue will play Crotta O’Neill’s and Ballyduff will meet Dr. Crokes. The winners of these games will meet in a Quarter Final.

The other Quarter Final pairings are: Kilmoyley v Abbeydorney; Lixnaw v Tralee Parnell’s and St. Brendan’s v Causeway.

Dates for these games will be made at a meeting of the North Kerry Hurling Board CCC later this week.