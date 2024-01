Novak Djokovic has started his Australian Open title defence with a tougher than expected win.

He needed four sets to beat 18-year-old Croatian Dino Prizmic, in a match which lasted over four hours.

Jodie Burrage was unable to get the British challenge up and running, losing in three sets to Germany's Tamara Korpatsch.

2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki and fourth seed Jannik Sinner were among the other winners on day one.