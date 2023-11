Dingle take on Clonmel Commercials of Tipperary today in the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Semi-final.

There's a 1.30 start at Semple Stadium in Thurles and it will be live on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport.

Dingle Selector, Liam O'Connor.

Waterford's Rathgormack come up against Cork kingpins Castlehaven at Fraher Field in the other semi-final at 1.30.