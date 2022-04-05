Derry extend lead at the top

Second half goals from Will Patching and Ronan Boyce helped Derry City extend their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division to six points.

Ruaidhri Higgins' side were 2-nil winners away to struggling UCD last night.

Finn Harps remain second from bottom in the top flight.

Ryan Brennan struck five minutes from time in Ballybofey to salvage a 2-2 draw for Drogheda United.

And Treaty United are back up to fourth in the First Division after a Dean George brace gave them a 2-nil win at home to Athlone.