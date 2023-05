Cork Harlequins u13 Stormers beat the Kerry u13 Supernovas by 9 wickets in the first ever Youth game for Kerry.

Best with the bat for Kerry was Vishnu Pasanna with 28 runs and Ewan Marshall took the 1 Kerry wicket. Game was played at Farmers Cross in Cork.

Kerry 3rd team played Limerick 3rd team in Adare. Kerry made 112 runs for 7 wickets in their 20 overs before the rain moved in.