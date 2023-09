Samui was victorious in the feature at Listowel today.

The 4/1 favourite won the Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle by a head from Dark Note

Winners today

2.10 16 Mayor's Walk 5/1

2.45 9 Aeros Luck 3/1

3.20 Smaui 4/1fav

3.55 The King of Prs 5/1

4.30 Extrapolation 6/1

5.05 Cozone 25/1

5.40 Luckinthecity 6/5f