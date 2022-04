Dan Leavy is to retire from rugby with immediate effect.

The 27 year old Leinster and Ireland back row forward suffered a serious knee injury in March 2019 and has been advised to retire on medical grounds.

Leavy made 79 appearances for Leinster since his debut in October 2014 and was a key part of the Champions Cup winning side of 2018.

He was also capped 11 times for Ireland and won the Grand Slam at Twickenham in 2018.