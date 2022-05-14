Crucial Joe McDonagh Cup tie for Kingdom today

Defeat is not an option for Kerry today in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Kingdom need a positive result against Offaly in Tralee in Round 4 to keep alive their hopes of progression.

Kerry v Offaly, live on Radio Kerry Sport thanks to Ardfert Furniture, throws in at 1.

Advertisement

At 2 today in the Joe McDonagh Cup Carlow host Down.

Dublin have the chance to book their place in the All Ireland series this evening.

They take on a Kilkenny side beaten by Galway a fortnight ago.

Advertisement

Throw-in at Parnell Park is at 7.

Galway can also edge closer to a Leinster final spot with a win over Laois at M-W Hire O’Moore Park from 5.

While Westmeath play Wexford in Mullingar.