Advertisement
Sport

Crucial Joe McDonagh Cup tie for Kingdom today

May 14, 2022 10:05 By radiokerrynews
Crucial Joe McDonagh Cup tie for Kingdom today Crucial Joe McDonagh Cup tie for Kingdom today
Share this article

Defeat is not an option for Kerry today in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Kingdom need a positive result against Offaly in Tralee in Round 4 to keep alive their hopes of progression.

Kerry v Offaly, live on Radio Kerry Sport thanks to Ardfert Furniture, throws in at 1.

Advertisement

At 2 today in the Joe McDonagh Cup Carlow host Down.

Dublin have the chance to book their place in the All Ireland series this evening.

They take on a Kilkenny side beaten by Galway a fortnight ago.

Advertisement

Throw-in at Parnell Park is at 7.

Galway can also edge closer to a Leinster final spot with a win over Laois at M-W Hire O’Moore Park from 5.

While Westmeath play Wexford in Mullingar.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus