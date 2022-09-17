Advertisement
Sport

Crotta crowned County U21 hurling champions

Sep 17, 2022 16:09 By radiokerrynews
Crotta O'Neill's have won the County U21 Hurling Championship.

They overcame a second half sending off to defeat Abbeydorney 1-21 to 18 points.

Crotta went into an early lead, goaling on their way to a 1-1 to 2 points advantage. However, Abbeydorney gradually rose to the top, opening up an 8 points to 1-4 advantage. O'Dorney remained in front heading towards half time at 13 points to 1-7. At the break it was Abbeydorney 0-14 Crotta 1-9.

Crotta had Denis Quill red carded eary in the second period but kept in touch as they only trailed by 1 after 40 minutes; 16 points to 1-12. In fact they proceeeded to go in front by 1-15 to 17 points at the 3/4 stage. 2 more Crotta points stretched the gap to 3. Man of the match Rory O'Mahony out over once more as Crotta extended their advantage to 4 enterting the closing 2 minutes; 1-18 to 0-17. Sean McElligott then made it a 5 point game and 2 further scores put them out of reach.

