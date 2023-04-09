Advertisement
Sport

County Senior Football League review

Apr 9, 2023 14:04 By radiokerrysport
Photo: Radio Kerry
County Senior Football League

Division 2
1-7 Currow V Beaufort 2-9
2-7 Templenoe V St Mary's 0-12; Breda O'Shea reports
0-10 Na Gaeil V Glenflesk 2-10; Mike O'Halloran reports
0-10 Listowel Emmets V Laune Rangers 0-10; Dan Kearney reports

Division 3
2-8 Ardfert Football Club V Brosna 1-11
0-12 Knocknagoshel V Ballydonoghue 0-12

Division 4
2-11 Dr. Crokes V Cromane 4-11
2-6 Ballyduff V Cordal 1-9
0-10 St Patrick's Blennerville V Castlegregory 0-13
1-7 St Senan's V Beale 0-7
1-4 Sneem/Derrynane V Keel 0-10

Division 5 Group A
1-9 Ballylongford V Laune Rangers 4-20
1-9 Duagh V Finuge 1-10
1-4 Austin Stacks V Moyvane 1-15

Division 5 Group B
1-5 Glenflesk V Rathmore 4-11
1-9 Gneeveguilla V Scartaglin 1-11

Division 6
5-3 Castleisland Desmonds V Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-12
0-13 Fossa V Killarney Legion 0-13
3-11 Tuosist V Churchill 3-10
3-12 Beaufort V Firies 3-12

Senior Football Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 3 3 0 0 52 34 18 6
Killarney Legion 2 2 0 0 30 20 10 4
Dingle 3 1 2 0 41 32 9 4
Rathmore 2 2 0 0 35 27 8 4
Milltown/Castlemaine 3 1 2 0 40 39 1 4
Kilcummin 3 1 1 1 52 40 12 3
Kerins O`Rahilly's 3 1 1 1 47 46 1 3
Ballymacelligott 3 1 0 2 45 51 -6 2
Spa 3 1 0 2 45 51 -6 2
Desmonds 3 1 0 2 40 54 -14 2
Austin Stacks 3 0 0 3 36 45 -9 0
Gneeveguilla 3 0 0 3 25 49 -24 0

Senior Football Division 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Glenflesk 3 3 0 0 48 35 13 6
Kenmare Shamrocks 3 2 1 0 42 25 17 5
Beaufort 3 2 1 0 46 34 12 5
Templenoe 3 2 1 0 44 39 5 5
Laune Rangers 3 1 1 1 49 39 10 3
Firies 3 1 1 1 34 31 3 3
Na Gaeil 3 1 1 1 29 33 -4 3
An Ghaeltacht 3 1 1 1 33 42 -9 3
Currow 3 1 0 2 33 44 -11 2
Listowel Emmets 3 0 1 2 33 41 -8 1
St Mary's 3 0 0 3 34 47 -13 0
Glenbeigh-Glencar 3 0 0 3 28 43 -15 0

Senior Football Division 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Fossa 3 3 0 0 49 26 23 6
Churchill 3 3 0 0 41 33 8 6
Annascaul 3 2 0 1 35 33 2 4
John Mitchels 3 2 0 1 40 32 8 4
Ardfert Football Club 3 1 1 1 45 40 5 3
Knocknagoshel 3 1 1 1 19 17 2 3
Brosna 3 1 1 1 34 33 1 3
Listry 3 1 1 1 36 36 0 3
Reenard 3 1 1 1 27 28 -1 3
Ballydonoghue 3 0 1 2 37 43 -6 1
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 3 0 0 3 26 47 -21 0
Skelligs Rangers 3 0 0 3 18 39 -21 0

Senior Football Division 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Cromane 3 3 0 0 47 35 12 6
St Michael's-Foilmore 3 3 0 0 34 26 8 6
Cordal 3 2 1 0 51 41 10 5
Castlegregory GAA Club 3 2 0 1 49 42 7 4
St Senan's 3 2 0 1 36 29 7 4
Keel 3 1 2 0 34 31 3 4
Tarbert 3 1 1 1 31 28 3 3
Ballyduff 3 0 2 1 31 33 -2 2
Beale 3 1 0 2 26 28 -2 2
St Pats Blennerville 3 0 0 3 29 43 -14 0
Dr. Crokes 3 0 0 3 54 70 -16 0
Sneem/Derrynane 3 0 0 3 28 44 -16 0

Senior Football Division 5 Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Finuge 3 2 1 0 39 32 7 5
Moyvane 3 2 0 1 38 25 13 4
Lispole 2 2 0 0 28 20 8 4
Laune Rangers 2 1 1 0 39 19 20 3
Duagh 3 1 0 2 37 37 0 2
Austin Stacks 2 0 0 2 15 32 -17 0
Ballylongford 3 0 0 3 30 61 -31 0

Senior Football Division 5 Group B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Waterville 3 3 0 0 50 20 30 6
Kilgarvan 3 2 0 1 26 30 -4 4
Asdee 2 1 0 1 21 10 11 2
Rathmore 3 1 0 2 50 40 10 2
Scartaglin 2 1 0 1 24 27 -3 2
Gneeveguilla 3 1 0 2 35 52 -17 2
Glenflesk 2 0 0 2 11 38 -27 0

Senior Football Division 6

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Valentia Young Islanders 3 3 0 0 82 41 41 6
Beaufort 3 2 1 0 53 43 10 5
Firies 3 2 1 0 51 43 8 5
Dr. Crokes 3 2 0 1 66 55 11 4
Fossa 2 1 1 0 26 24 2 3
Desmonds 3 1 1 1 46 46 0 3
Tuosist 3 1 1 1 48 57 -9 3
Kilcummin 2 1 0 1 37 29 8 2
Killarney Legion 3 0 2 1 36 43 -7 2
Milltown/Castlemaine 3 1 0 2 31 52 -21 2
Churchill 3 0 1 2 45 49 -4 1
Kerins O`Rahilly's 3 0 0 3 39 56 -17 0
St Michael's-Foilmore 2 0 0 2 16 38 -22 0

