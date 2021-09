Ballyduff have won the County Minor Hurling Final.

They won by 23 points to 10 against St.Brendan's.

Ballyduff led by 5 points to 3 at the first half water break.

Their advantage at half-time was three; Ballyduff 0-9 St.Brendan's 0-6.

It was double scores 10 minutes into the second period at 14 points to 7 and Ballyduff were ahead by 19 points to 8 at the water break.