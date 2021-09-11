County Minor Hurling Championship final down for decision today

The County Minor Hurling Championship Final goes ahead this afternoon.
Austin Stack Park hosts Ballyduff V St Brendan's from 2:30.
Ballyduff manager John Hennessy
Advertisement
Liam O’Connor is St.Brendan’s manager
The County Minor Hurling Championship Final goes ahead this afternoon.
Austin Stack Park hosts Ballyduff V St Brendan's from 2:30.
Ballyduff manager John Hennessy
Liam O’Connor is St.Brendan’s manager
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus