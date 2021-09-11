Advertisement
Sport

County Minor Hurling Championship final down for decision today

Sep 11, 2021 10:09 By radiokerrysport
County Minor Hurling Championship final down for decision today County Minor Hurling Championship final down for decision today
Share this article

The County Minor Hurling Championship Final goes ahead this afternoon.

Austin Stack Park hosts Ballyduff V St Brendan's from 2:30.

Ballyduff manager John Hennessy

Advertisement

Liam O’Connor is St.Brendan’s manager

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus