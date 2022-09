The County Junior Hurling Championship final has been fixed for Saturday week, October 1st.

St Brendans C and Rathmore are to face off at Dr. Crokes from 3 o'clock.

There must be a result on the day.

A day later Rathmore will be home to Abbeydorney at noon in the County Minor Hurling League Div 3 Final.

Again, there must be a result on the day.