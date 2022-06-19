Advertisement
Sport

County Hurling Championship preview

Jun 19, 2022 18:06 By radiokerrysport
County Hurling Championship preview
The Championship begins next weekend, with matches also the following two weekends.

Group 1; St.Brendan's, Ballyduff, Causeway
Group 2; Kilmoyley, Abbeydorney, Dr.Crokes
Group 3; Lixnaw, Crotta O'Neills, Ballyheigue

Mike O'Halloran previews

We've also been getting the views from the various camps

Gary O'Brien, Ballyduff

Stephen Goggin, Causeway

John Lenihan, Crokes

Brendan O'Sullivan, Ballyheigue

Tom O’Connell, Abbeydorney chairman

Mike Lynch, Crotta manager

Mike Kelliher, Lixnaw Chairman

Joe Walsh, Kilmoyley Chairman

Martin Daly, St.Brendan's selector

The first game next weekend is in Group 3 on Friday, at 7.30 between Ballyheigue and Crotta O’Neills.

There’s a double header on Saturday; St Brendans against Causeway in Group 1 at 5.15 followed at 7.15 by the Group 2 clash between Kilmoyley and Abbeydorney.

Rd 2; Weekend July 2/3
Group 1
Causeway v Ballyduff
Group 2
Dr. Crokes v Abbeydorney
Group 3
Lixnaw v Crotta O Neills

Rd 3; Weekend July 8/9/10
Group 1
Ballyduff v St. Brendans
Group 2
Dr. Crokes v Kilmoyley
Group 3
Ballyheigue v Lixnaw

