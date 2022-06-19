County Hurling Championship preview

The Championship begins next weekend, with matches also the following two weekends.
Group 1; St.Brendan's, Ballyduff, Causeway
Group 2; Kilmoyley, Abbeydorney, Dr.Crokes
Group 3; Lixnaw, Crotta O'Neills, Ballyheigue
Mike O'Halloran previews
We've also been getting the views from the various camps
Gary O'Brien, Ballyduff
Stephen Goggin, Causeway
John Lenihan, Crokes
Brendan O'Sullivan, Ballyheigue
Tom O’Connell, Abbeydorney chairman
Mike Lynch, Crotta manager
Mike Kelliher, Lixnaw Chairman
Joe Walsh, Kilmoyley Chairman
Martin Daly, St.Brendan's selector
The first game next weekend is in Group 3 on Friday, at 7.30 between Ballyheigue and Crotta O’Neills.
There’s a double header on Saturday; St Brendans against Causeway in Group 1 at 5.15 followed at 7.15 by the Group 2 clash between Kilmoyley and Abbeydorney.
Rd 2; Weekend July 2/3
Group 1
Causeway v Ballyduff
Group 2
Dr. Crokes v Abbeydorney
Group 3
Lixnaw v Crotta O Neills
Rd 3; Weekend July 8/9/10
Group 1
Ballyduff v St. Brendans
Group 2
Dr. Crokes v Kilmoyley
Group 3
Ballyheigue v Lixnaw