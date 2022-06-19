County Hurling Championship preview

The Championship begins next weekend, with matches also the following two weekends.

Group 1; St.Brendan's, Ballyduff, Causeway

Group 2; Kilmoyley, Abbeydorney, Dr.Crokes

Group 3; Lixnaw, Crotta O'Neills, Ballyheigue

Mike O'Halloran previews

Advertisement

We've also been getting the views from the various camps

Gary O'Brien, Ballyduff

Stephen Goggin, Causeway

Advertisement

John Lenihan, Crokes

Brendan O'Sullivan, Ballyheigue

Tom O’Connell, Abbeydorney chairman

Advertisement

Mike Lynch, Crotta manager

Mike Kelliher, Lixnaw Chairman

Joe Walsh, Kilmoyley Chairman

Advertisement

Martin Daly, St.Brendan's selector

The first game next weekend is in Group 3 on Friday, at 7.30 between Ballyheigue and Crotta O’Neills.

There’s a double header on Saturday; St Brendans against Causeway in Group 1 at 5.15 followed at 7.15 by the Group 2 clash between Kilmoyley and Abbeydorney.

Advertisement

Rd 2; Weekend July 2/3

Group 1

Causeway v Ballyduff

Group 2

Dr. Crokes v Abbeydorney

Group 3

Lixnaw v Crotta O Neills

Rd 3; Weekend July 8/9/10

Group 1

Ballyduff v St. Brendans

Group 2

Dr. Crokes v Kilmoyley

Group 3

Ballyheigue v Lixnaw