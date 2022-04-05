County Football League reports

Div 1.

Gneeveguilla 2-09 Ballymacelligott 2-07

Ballymacelligott came flying out of the blocks, dominating the first 15 minutes of the game with goals from Brian Cassidy and Daragh O Regan which gave the away team a 2 04 to 0 02 lead half way through first half. Gneeveguilla gradually got back into the game with points from Paul O Leary and Conor Herlihy before Ronàn Collins hit the back of the net the from 21 yard line. Gneeveguilla trailed at half time.

Gneeveguilla got an ideal start to the second half when Shane Crowley was quickest to react to score a goal two mins in. Ballymacelligott struggled in front of the posts in the second half, managing just one point, from Vinny Horan. Points from Paul O Leary and Shane O Sullivan gave the home team a two point win.

Div 2

Laune Rangers 1-8, Kilcummin 0-13

Kilcummin’s experience told in the end of this exciting Division 2 tie in Killorglin on Saturday evening as they defeated a young Laune Rangers team. Both sides were missing key players, but the home side were particularly young – fielding 11 players aged 22 or younger.

After Laune Rangers had pointed with the first play of the game through Dáire Cleary, Kilcummin took over and led by 0-5 to 0-1 with a quarter played – Paul O’Shea (2, 1 free), Eoghan O’Donovan (2) and Noel Duggan scoring for the visitors.

Laune Rangers grew into the game and engineered a couple of frees that were duly slotted by John Tyther. Kilcummin captain Gary O’Leary scored from long range before Jason Browne pulled off a point blank save to deny Paul O’Shea, but the county player did add a point shortly after. Fiachra Clifford scored two excellent points to halve the deficit, while a late goal chance saw Roan Moriarty squeeze the ball just wide of the post to leave his side trailing at the break.

Half Time Score:- Laune Rangers 0-5, Kilcummin 0-7.

Laune Rangers took the lead in the early exchanges of the second half, as a well worked move beginning with a free out by goalkeeper Jason Browne saw the ball make its way up the field through half a dozen Rangers players including Eoin Clifford and Stephen Sealy, before reaching Dáire Cleary who smashed the ball to the net.

Paul O’Shea levelled matters only for Fiachra Clifford to point Rangers ahead once more. Laune Rangers were now on top all over the field, but were unable to convert their dominance to scores. Another goal chance presented itself, but this time Dáire Cleary’s shot went narrowly wide. This appeared to serve as a shift in momentum as the visitors came back into the game, and were ahead again at the midway point of the second half – Paul O’Shea (2, 1 free) with the points for Kilcummin.

Points by Eoghan O’Donovan, John McCarthy and Mark O’Shea increased the Kilcummin lead to four, but a Ronan O’Shea pointed free left a goal between the sides. The final minutes saw Rangers lay siege to the Kilcummin goal, while a number of yellow cards issued saw Shane Daly and Mark O’Shea receive their second bookings both sides were down to 14. A pointed free by Fiachra Clifford left just two between the sides, and a late chance by Rory O’Connor saw him get through the defence with a great run only for his shot to be saved excellently by Brendan Kealy. Laune Rangers had a final chance with a free as they were told it was the final kick of the game, but Kilcummin cleared the dropping ball and the final whistle was blown.

Full Time Score:- Laune Rangers 1-8, Kilcummin 0-13

Laune Rangers:- Jason Browne, Rory O’Connor, Seán Cleary, Ryan Diggin, Eoin Clifford (capt), Daragh O’Connor, David Mangan, Eoin O’Sullivan, Stephen Sealy, Jack O’Connor, Dáire Cleary (1-1), Ronan O’Shea (0-1f), John Tyther (0-2f), Roan Moriarty, Fiachra Clifford (0-4, 1f). Subs: Shane Daly, Evan Madden, Daniel Macbeth, Darragh O’Grady.

Kilcummin:- Brendan Kealy, Donal Maher, Kevin McSweeney, Philip O’Leary, Dan Moynihan, Chris O’Leary, Philip Casey, Eoghan O’Donovan, Danny Cronin, Kelvin Teahan, Gary O’Leary (capt, 0-1), Andy Lowin, Noel Duggan (0-1), Paul O’Shea (0-6, 2f), Cian Foley. Subs: Mark O’Shea, James Nagle, John McCarthy.

Na Gaeil 0-15 Listry 1-12

Na Gaeil started brightly and led by 5 points to 1 after 12 mins, and looked to be in control, Listry worked the ball upfield for a goal to keep them in touch. Both teams added points before the half time whistle

Half time score Na Gaeil 0-10 Listry 1-06

Na Gaeil dominated the 3rd quarter and stretched their lead to 5 pts, with just 15 mins remaining. However, Listry finished the last 15 mins stronger adding 4 pts from play and 1 from a free to level the game.

Castleisland Desmonds 3-15 Beaufort 1-05

Castleisland Desmonds continued their winning streak in glorious sunshine in Castleisland. They were the much stronger side in all areas of the pitch as Beaufort struggled to deal with the poise and strength of the home side. Both teams were missing some key players but it did not affect the Castleisland men as they led at the half time whistle.

Half time score Castleisland Desmonds 2-09 Beaufort 0-03

Cian W O Connor opened the scoring for the Desmonds with a point two minutes into the game. Beaufort struggled to keep their attempts between the posts but Liam Carey scored one point and Fergal Hallissey got two in this half.

Thomas Lynch showed some wonderful skill as corner forward for the home side, turning inside his man with ease and scoring 1-02 in the first half. Danny Hickey put the ball in the back of the Beaufort net with an excellent strike after a beautiful pass from midfielder Luka Brosnan. Centre back Brian Leonard was given enough space to put two points over the bar, while PJ Curtin, Luka Brosnan and Dominic Finnegan each scored a point.

Beaufort started the second half stronger with two free kicks resulting in 1-01. The point was from the first half scorer Liam Carey and a quickly taken free resulted in Fergal Hallissey putting the ball into the Desmonds net. However, Castleisland Desmond’s patient play meant their scoring was very accurate. Luke Lyons drove from the half back line to put the ball over the bar and Adam O Donoghue scored two points from free kicks before being replaced by Cian Mangan. PJ Curtin, who seemed to be in every area of the pitch this evening, scored his second point of the game. The game was firmly in the hands of the home side as they continued to notch up scores. Dominic Finnegan was replaced by Graham O Connor shortly before Thomas Lynch scored his final score of the game which was a brilliant goal into the corner of the Beaufort net. Thomas was replaced by Cian Hickey O Connor. Cian W O Connor scored a point and Colm Roche came on for Gearoid Leonard. The final point of the game came from Adam Donoghue.

Referee Padraig O Sullivan blew the whistle with time up after a nasty leg injury to one of the Beaufort team.

Annascaul 0-7 Milltown Castlemaine 3-15

Annascaul opened the scoring of this round 2 clash with an early score from Jason Hickson, however, the Mid Kerry men were quick to follow with an opening point from Brendan Delaney. There wasn’t much between this sides in the first half, which was played with much intensity and at a fast pace. Half time score was Annascaul 0-04 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-06 points

The Mid Kerry Men started the second half strongly with early points from Eanna O’Connor, their top scorer, and Cathal Moriarty. Their first goal of the afternoon, 10 minutes into the second half, was a penalty scored by O’Connor. Annascaul secured some nice points from Sean Kennedy and James Crean, but Milltown/Castlemaine continued to dominate, and scored further points, plus 2 goals from substitute Jonathan O’Sullivan.

Currow 0-10 Churchill 0-15

League leaders Churchill started with a flurry and were 6 points to the good before Currow registered their first score courtesy of Mike McCarthy from a free on 20 minutes. Corner back Adam Healy had a speculative goal bound shot saved as McCarthy added two more frees before the end of the first period. The visitors tacked on 2 more from Liam O’ Donnell and Eddie McCarthy to leave them in a commanding position after 30 minutes. Half time score Currow 0-03 Churchill 0-08

The second half introduction of Pa McCarthy and John Buckley injected some much-needed scoring power into the Currow forwards. Results were immediate as Pa McCarthy struck a free in the 31st minute and tapped over a well worked point in the 37th. Churchill however introduced some scoring power of their own on 39 minutes when Darragh O’ Sullivan was sprung from the dugout. O’ Sullivan dutifully pointed over a free as his first action and added a point from play minutes later.

’40 MINS: Currow 0-05 Churchill 0-11

The next 10 minutes proved to be Currow’s most effective as they began to dominate the Churchill kickout and were rewarded with a point from Mike McCarthy and two from Pa McCarthy (1f). The Fenit men retaliated with a huge point from substitute Michael O’ Brien to keep themselves at arm’s length. Wing back Mike Hanifin also got in on the action for Currow with a score from play after a meandering run.

’50 MINS: Currow 0-09 Churchill 0-12

The home side were unfortunately unable to keep the pressure up as the game approached its conclusion. Scores from Paul Linehan, MOTM Sean Donnellan and a free from Darragh O’ Sullivan ultimately saw Churchill steer themselves home comfortably in the end.

Div 3

St Pats 2-14 St Senan’s 1-11

In sunny but cool conditions St Pats started off their scoring with 3 points, one from Kieran Hurley, one from Fergal O Brien and another from Brendan Poff. St Senan’s got a point from Barry Mahony and also a free was given and taken by Padraig Quille. David O Callaghan scored another point for St Pats. As St Pat’s led Fergal O Brien came up the field to score a goal. St Senan’s replied with a point from Sean T Dillon. St Pats continued to score with two points from Kieran Hurley. David O Callaghan was awarded two frees one after another and converted both into points for St Pats. Brendan Poff scored a point for St Pats, as the minutes counted down to half time Luke Mulligan scored a goal and the final whistle blew.

Half time score stood at St Pats 2-09 to St Senan’s 0-03

The second half began and for a while it was St Senan’s who were scoring with points from Tadgh McKenna, Cillian Trant and a free in which Aodan Behan turned into a point for St Senan’s. St Pats got their start when Kieran Hurley got a free and put a point on the scoreboard. St Senan’s scored a point again from Aodan Behan and then a goal from Barry Mahony. St Pat’s Kieran Hurley replied with two points of his own. St Senan’s scored again another two points, one from Barry Mahony and a free from Padraig Quille. Aodan Behan then received a red card. St Pat’s still in the lead they added another two points one from Brendan Poff and another from David O Callaghan.

Firies 5-08 Dromid 2-08

The game started as a cagey affair and the first score didn’t come until the 9th minute when a shot for a point from distance from Jack Sherwood dropped under the cross bar of the Dromid goalkeeper. But Dromid cam e back int the game and scored 5 unanswered points to lead by 2 points after 23 minutes. Firies replied with 2 points in a row to draw the side level, but Dromid responded with another point in the 30th minute. Half time score Dromid 0-06 Firies 1-05.

Firies added a pointed free a minute into the second half. This was quickly cancelled out when Dromid were awarded a penalty and it was duly slotted to the back of the net by Dromid full forward Niall O’Se. Dromid now led 1-06 to 1-03 after 5 minutes of play in the second half. Both teams traded points for the next 10 minutes until Firies hit a vein of form and scored 4 goals in 10 minutes to end the game as a contest. Goals coming from Jack Sherwood, Aaron Flynn (2) and Diarmuid O Mahony. Dromid replied with a goal of their own to leave the final Score Firies 5-08 Dromid Pearses 2-08.

Div 5

Ballylongford 0-12 Glenflesk 1-07

The game opened with the first point being scored by Ballylongford in the first two minutes and Glenflesk did not waste any time responding with their first point in the fifth minute. During the second quarter of the game there was only one point between both teams, but Glenflesk added a goal to the scoreboard, ending the first half: Ballylongford 0-05Glenflesk 1-04.

Throughout the second half of the game both two teams worked hard to keep possession of the ball and were more or less level throughout the game. In the last quarter of play Ballylongford started to add some good points to take the lead. Glenflesk made several attempts to regain possession of the ball from Ballylongford but as the final whistle was blown Ballylongford held onto their two-point lead to win the game.

Moyvane 1-14, Laune Rangers B 2-08

After 10 minutes 2 frees from Moyvane's Martin Stack and a Shane Stack goal gave the home side a 2 point lead over the visitors whose 3 points came from Gavin and Colm O'Shea. Laune Rangers were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute and Gabriel Griffin slotted home to give the visitors a 1 point lead. Martin Stacked scored for Moyvane, quickly followed by 2 points from Laune Rangers Gavin O' Shea. A Martin Stack 45 ended the 1st half on a score of Moyvane 1-4, Laune Rangers B 1-5.

The home side had the better start to the second half with 7 unanswered points, 3 from Martin Stack, 2 from Shane Stack and 1 apiece from Edward Moore and Padraig Leahy. Laune Rangers' 1st score of the half came in the 49th minute from Gabriel Griffin. A Shane Stack point put Moyvane 6 ahead but a converted penalty, again from Gabriel Griffin in the 55th minute left 3 between the sides entering the last 5 minutes of the game. Laune Rangers Gavin O' Shea pointed, quickly followed by a point from Moyvane's Eamonn O' Flaherty. Marc Clifford scored the visitors last point of the game but once again Eamonn O'Flaherty scored for the home side to leave a final score of Moyvane 1-14, Laune Rangers B 2-8.

Fingue 1-11 Lispole 2-05

Bright sunshine at O'Sullivan Park in Finuge greeted the teams on Saturday evening, however a brief shower 15 minutes before the game meant a greasy ball and slippery conditions in the opening minutes lead to a lot of turnovers and lose play by both sides. A point each in the early minutes were followed in the sixth minute with a good goal for Lispole by Pól Breathnach. However, Finuge responded immediately from the kickout with a well worked goal from the lively Jason Wallace. A barren spell followed from both teams before Darargh MacKessy kicked Finuge into the lead with a point. Lispole responded three minutes later with a point. At this stage Finuge were kicking a lot of wides despite having the aid of a meaningful breeze. The teams traded a point each before Lispole struck for a second goal in the 28th minute. The Finuge response was a pointed free by goalkeeper Kieran MacKessy to send the game into halftime; Finuge 1-04 Lispole's 2-03.

The second half saw a determined Finuge team make a significant move kicking three points without response to edge them in front. Lispole stemmed the tide with a pointed free while Finuge responded with another two points through Darragh MacKessy and Evan McCarthy. Lispole would only score once more with a pointed free with 12 minutes left to play. The Finuge work rate had upped a number of notches and they saw out the game with two more points to win.

Div 6B

Firies B 1-03 Beaufort B 0-06

In a beautiful fresh spring evening in Farranfore, Firies welcomed Beaufort with the visitors Beaufort B starting the quicker and going into a 2pts lead after 3 minutes. But a free from Connell Murphy a minute later opened the scoring for the home side. Connell and Dylan Callaghan traded points with the Impressive Darragh Dennehy for Beaufort between the 7th and 20th minutes leave the score 4-3. Then the changing point came in the 23rd minute of the game when Dylan was fouled within the square and a penalty was awarded by the referee. Connell stepped up and coolly slotted it to the back of the net to take the lead for the first time. Beaufort added a point in the 26th minute. Half time score Firies B 1-03 Beaufort B 0-05.

Firies took control from the 4th minute of the second half when Connell doubled his goal tally after some great teamwork and pressure to turn over the ball from the very hard working forward line. Firies got a third goal in the 14th minute of the half from Dylan following some good combination team play again and an equally good finish by Dylan. Beaufort kept attaching but couldn’t break down a solid back line anchored by Dan O shea and Peter Cosgrave who stood strong for Firies to hold out in the end for two wins out of two.