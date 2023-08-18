Corn Ui Mhuiri Draw Has Taken Place

The draw has taken place for the Munster PPS Corn Ui Mhuiri for the 2023/2024 season.
Mercy Mounthawk and Pobail Scoil Corca Dhuine have been drawn together in Group A
along with Coachford College and Colaiste Chriost Ri
In Group B, Pres Milltown and Colaiste Na Sceilge will play De la Salle Macroom and St Francis College Rochestown.
St Brendans Killarney have Colaiste Choilm, St Flannans Ennis and Patrician Academy Mallow in Group C.
In Group D, Tralee CBS will play Colaiste Spriod Naomh Bishopstown, Skibbereen Community College, and Hamilton Highschool Bandon.
And In Group E, 3 teams here with St. Pats Castleisland facing Abbey CBS and Clonakilty Community College.