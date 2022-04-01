Advertisement
Cork say they will not fulfil Munster semi-final fixture against Kerry

Apr 1, 2022 07:04 By radiokerrysport
Cork say they will not fulfil Munster semi-final fixture against Kerry
The Cork senior footballers say they will not fulfil their Munster championship semi-final fixture against Kerry in Killarney on May 7th.

In a statement seen by the 42 and the Examiner, Cork say they will only play at Pairc Ui Rinn and they have called on the Munster Council's decision to move the game to be reversed.

The match was due to be played in Cork this year, but Pairc Ui Chaoimh is unavailable after an Ed Sheeran concert.

That prompted the Munster Council to re-fix the game for Killarney, with Pairc Ui Chaoimh to host the next two championship encounters between the sides.

But the Cork footballers and management say the decision to take the game to Killarney is driven by financial benefits resulting from a larger crowd.

They say they are preparing for the semi-final to be played at Pairc Ui Rinn and will not be playing the match in any other venue.

