Advertisement
Sport

Cork City appoint Richie Holland for remainder of the season

Sep 28, 2023 13:40 By radiokerrysport
Cork City appoint Richie Holland for remainder of the season
Share this article

Cork City have appointed Richie Holland as manager for the rest of the season.

He had been an assistant to interim manager Liam Buckley, who will return to his role as sporting director.

Cork are second from bottom in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division and on course to play a First Division side in the relegation/promotion playoff.

Advertisement

Kerry FC are away to Finn Harps tomorrow night.

The Donegal side are battling for survival as they sit 1 place above Kerry in the table and are without a win in 6 games.

Newcastle United have knocked Manchester City out of the English League Cup.

Advertisement

The Magpies won 1-nil at St James' Park last night with a goal by Alexander Isak (pr: E-sack) and will now face Manchester United in the last 16 in what will be a repeat of last year's final.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher started in goal for Liverpool, who beat Leicester City 3-1 at Anfield.

Liverpool face Bournemouth in the next round.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Everton beat Aston Villa 2-1 and will now face Burnley.

A goal by Nicolas Jackson saw Chelsea overcome Brighton by 1 goal to nil to book a meeting with Blackburn Rovers.

Republic of Ireland under 21 captain Andrew Moran scored twice for Blackburn in their 5-2 win over Cardiff City.

Advertisement

Arsenal won 1-nil at Brentford with a goal by Reiss Nelson and the Gunners will face West Ham in the last 16.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

First Pairings of Ryder Cup to be revealed this afternoon
Advertisement
Race Meeting at Bellewstown subject to inspection
One game in Rugby World Cup tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

First Pairings of Ryder Cup to be revealed this afternoon
Councillor says fishery sale presents Government with opportunity to create West Kerry National Park
Kerry fire service responded to blaze at Listowel racecourse
Family of woman who died after childbirth in UHK issues High Court proceedings against HSE
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus