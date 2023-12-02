Conlan warned his career is on the line tonight

Michael Conlan’s been warned his career is on the line tonight.
After two defeats in his last four fights, Conlan faces former European featherweight champ Jordan Gill at Belfast’s Odyssey Arena.
