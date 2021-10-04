Club Football Championship fixtures confirmed

Fixtures have been finalised for matches across the various Kerry Petroleum Club Championships:

Senior Semi-Finals

Sun 10 Oct @ 2.30 (Result on the Day)

Austin Stacks v Templenoe @ Connolly Park

Kenmare Shamrocks v Dingle @ Kenmare

Final - W/end Oct 16/17

Intermediate Qtr Finals

Sun 10 Oct @ 2.30 (Result on the Day)

First named at home

Rathmore v Glenflesk

Na Gaeil v Ballydonoghue

Castleisland Desmonds v An Ghaeltacht

Kilcummin v Beaufort

S/Finals W/end Oct 16/17

Intermediate Relegation S/Finals

Sat 16 Oct @ 4 (Result on the Day)

John Mitchels v Currow @ TBC

Ardfert v Laune Rgs @ TBC

Junior Premier Qtr Final

Sun Oct 10 @ 2.30 (Result on the Day)

Gneeveguilla v St Senans @ Gneeveguilla

Semi-Finals W/end Oct 16/17

Junior Premier Relegation Play-off – S/Finals

Sat Oct 9 @ 4.00 (Result on the Day)

Finuge v Ballyduff @ Ballydonoghue

Waterville v St Pats Blennerville @ Cromane

Junior Premier Relegation Final W/end Oct 16/17

Junior Qtr Final

Sun Oct 10 @ 2.30 (Result on the Day)

Kilgarvan v Firies @ Kilgarvan

S/Finals W/end Oct 16/17

Novice Rd 1

Result on the Day, 1st named at home

Sat Oct 9 @ 4.00

Ballylongford v Lispole

Sun 10 Oct @ 2.30

Moyvane v Asdee

Cromane v Bye

Tuosist v Sneem/D’nane

Novice Club - S/Finals W/end Oct 16/17

Semi-final draws for the Intermediate, Junior Premier, Junior & Novice will be held on Sunday evening October 10th.