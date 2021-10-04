Club Football Championship fixtures confirmed

Fixtures have been finalised for matches across the various Kerry Petroleum Club Championships:
Senior Semi-Finals
Sun 10 Oct @ 2.30 (Result on the Day)
Austin Stacks v Templenoe @ Connolly Park
Kenmare Shamrocks v Dingle @ Kenmare
Final - W/end Oct 16/17
Intermediate Qtr Finals
Sun 10 Oct @ 2.30 (Result on the Day)
First named at home
Rathmore v Glenflesk
Na Gaeil v Ballydonoghue
Castleisland Desmonds v An Ghaeltacht
Kilcummin v Beaufort
S/Finals W/end Oct 16/17
Intermediate Relegation S/Finals
Sat 16 Oct @ 4 (Result on the Day)
John Mitchels v Currow @ TBC
Ardfert v Laune Rgs @ TBC
Junior Premier Qtr Final
Sun Oct 10 @ 2.30 (Result on the Day)
Gneeveguilla v St Senans @ Gneeveguilla
Semi-Finals W/end Oct 16/17
Junior Premier Relegation Play-off – S/Finals
Sat Oct 9 @ 4.00 (Result on the Day)
Finuge v Ballyduff @ Ballydonoghue
Waterville v St Pats Blennerville @ Cromane
Junior Premier Relegation Final W/end Oct 16/17
Junior Qtr Final
Sun Oct 10 @ 2.30 (Result on the Day)
Kilgarvan v Firies @ Kilgarvan
S/Finals W/end Oct 16/17
Novice Rd 1
Result on the Day, 1st named at home
Sat Oct 9 @ 4.00
Ballylongford v Lispole
Sun 10 Oct @ 2.30
Moyvane v Asdee
Cromane v Bye
Tuosist v Sneem/D’nane
Novice Club - S/Finals W/end Oct 16/17
Semi-final draws for the Intermediate, Junior Premier, Junior & Novice will be held on Sunday evening October 10th.