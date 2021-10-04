Advertisement
Sport

Club Football Championship fixtures confirmed

Oct 4, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Club Football Championship fixtures confirmed Club Football Championship fixtures confirmed
Share this article

Fixtures have been finalised for matches across the various Kerry Petroleum Club Championships:

Senior Semi-Finals
Sun 10 Oct @ 2.30 (Result on the Day)
Austin Stacks v Templenoe @ Connolly Park
Kenmare Shamrocks v Dingle @ Kenmare

Final - W/end Oct 16/17

Advertisement

Intermediate Qtr Finals
Sun 10 Oct @ 2.30 (Result on the Day)
First named at home
Rathmore v Glenflesk
Na Gaeil v Ballydonoghue
Castleisland Desmonds v An Ghaeltacht
Kilcummin v Beaufort

S/Finals W/end Oct 16/17

Intermediate Relegation S/Finals
Sat 16 Oct @ 4 (Result on the Day)
John Mitchels v Currow @ TBC
Ardfert v Laune Rgs @ TBC

Advertisement

Junior Premier Qtr Final
Sun Oct 10 @ 2.30 (Result on the Day)
Gneeveguilla v St Senans @ Gneeveguilla

Semi-Finals W/end Oct 16/17

Junior Premier Relegation Play-off – S/Finals
Sat Oct 9 @ 4.00 (Result on the Day)
Finuge v Ballyduff @ Ballydonoghue
Waterville v St Pats Blennerville @ Cromane

Advertisement

Junior Premier Relegation Final W/end Oct 16/17

Junior Qtr Final
Sun Oct 10 @ 2.30 (Result on the Day)
Kilgarvan v Firies @ Kilgarvan

S/Finals W/end Oct 16/17

Advertisement

Novice Rd 1
Result on the Day, 1st named at home

Sat Oct 9 @ 4.00
Ballylongford v Lispole

Sun 10 Oct @ 2.30
Moyvane v Asdee
Cromane v Bye
Tuosist v Sneem/D’nane

Advertisement

Novice Club - S/Finals W/end Oct 16/17

Semi-final draws for the Intermediate, Junior Premier, Junior & Novice will be held on Sunday evening October 10th.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus