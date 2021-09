Draws have taken place for the Provincial Club Championships, with Kerry faring out as follows:

Senior Football; semi-final versus Limerick or Waterford

Intermediate Football; semi-final against Tipperary or Waterford

Junior Football; semi-final v Clare or Cork

Intermediate Hurling; Kilmoyley-¼ Final away to Tipperary

Junior Hurling; ¼ Final home to Tipperary