Clashes At Both Ends Of English Premier League

One of the Premier League's in-form sides takes centre stage this afternoon.

West Ham are away to Aston Villa in the main game of the day.

Coming into the match, David Moyes' team are fourth in the table.

They've lost just twice in the league this season and have five wins.

The Hammers are also going well in the Europa League and booked their place in the League Cup quarter-finals by beating holders Manchester City in midweek.

There's a 4.30 kick off at Villa Park.

West Ham Manager Moyes insists he wants to stay strong in all competitions.

Before that, two sides badly in need of a win face each other.

Bottom side Norwich welcome Leeds for a 2-o'clock start.

The Canaries have picked up just two points since returning to the top flight while Leeds have only one victory this season.

Guy Swindells sets the scene from Carrow Road.