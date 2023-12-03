Advertisement
Clanmaurice Into All-Ireland Camogie Final

Dec 3, 2023 14:54 By radiokerrynews
Clanmaurice Into All-Ireland Camogie Final
Clanmaurice have reached the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Final.

The Kerry side got the better of Shamrocks of Galway in today's semi-final in Tipperary.

It finished:

Clanmaurice 1-12
Shamrocks 2-05

