Clanmaurice Into All-Ireland Camogie Final

Clanmaurice have reached the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Final.
The Kerry side got the better of Shamrocks of Galway in today's semi-final in Tipperary.
It finished:
Clanmaurice 1-12
Shamrocks 2-05
