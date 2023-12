Croke Park is the venue this afternoon as Clanmaurice bid to become All-Ireland champions.

They contest the AIB Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Final at 3 o’clock, going up against Na Fianna of Meath.

Clanmaurice coach Eddie Murphy

LMFM commentator Brendan Cummins

Na Fianna coach Niall Burke spoke with LMFM