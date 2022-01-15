Clanmaurice are into the Munster Junior Camogie final.

In the last four they defeated Clooney Quin 4-12 to 1-8.

Clanmaruice led by 4 at the water break, 6 points to 2.

The Kerry outfit extended that advantage in the second quarter thanks to goals from Rachel McCarthy and Jackie Horgan.

At half-time Clanmaurice were ahead by 2-7 to 6 points.

Clanmaurice remained out in front and at the second water break were ahead by 2-10 to 0-8.

Two goals from Brid Horan meant a 13 points victory for the Kerry side.