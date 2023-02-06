Manchester City remain five points adrift of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League after losing 1 nil at Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola's side have also played a game more.

Harry Kane got the winner for Spurs to pass Jimmy Greaves as the club's all-time leading goal scorer.

Leeds remain just outside the relegation zone on goal difference after a 1-nil defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Celtic thrashed St Johnstone 4-1 to go back nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

There's one game on in the Championship tonight as Blackburn Rovers host basement side Wigan Athletic.

Kick off at Ewood Park is set for 8pm.