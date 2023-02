Manchester City have moved into the top three in the Women's Super League, following a 2-nil win at bottom side Leicester.

Chloe Kelly scored her first top-flight goal of the season to wrap up the victory, after Bunny Shaw got her 10th of the campaign.

Arsenal have a chance to go back above City tomorrow.

It finished 1-all between Aston Villa and Brighton - who've gone five points clear of bottom side Leicester.