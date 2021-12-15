Advertisement
City go four points clear and a win for Villa

Dec 15, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Manchester City have opened up a four point lead at the summit of the Premier League after thumping Leeds United by 7 goals to nil last night.

Kevin De Bruyne made his first Premier League start in a month and scored twice as City had 31 shots on goal.

Leeds are in 16th place, just five points above the drop zone.

Aston Villa moved into the top half of the table following their 2-0 win at Norwich City.

Villa's Jacob Ramsey scored an excellent individual goal and his manager Steven Gerrard says the 20 year old is flourishing.

