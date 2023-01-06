City close gap on Arsenal to five-points; FA Cup 3rd round weekend gets underway tonight

Manchester City last night closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to five-points.

A 63rd minute strike from substitute Riyad Mahrez was enough for a 1-nil win away to Chelsea.

The hosts also lost Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic to injury in the first half.

City boss Pep Guardiola says it was important to start the year with a win with the Manchester derby and the visit of Tottenham to come

FA Cup third round weekend gets underway tonight with an all-Premier League affair.

Manchester United welcome under-pressure Frank Lampard and his Everton charges to Old Trafford.

Kick-off there is at 8.