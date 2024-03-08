Advertisement
Sport

Ciara and Doireann O'Sullivan exit Cork set-up

Mar 8, 2024 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan exit Cork set-up
Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan have both called time on their inter-county football careers with Cork.

Ciara won eight All Ireland titles during her time on the panel, while sister Doireann was a five-time medallist.

