Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan exit Cork set-up

Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan have both called time on their inter-county football careers with Cork.
Ciara won eight All Ireland titles during her time on the panel, while sister Doireann was a five-time medallist.
