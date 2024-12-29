Advertisement
Sport

Christmas festivals conclude today in Leopardstown and Limerick

Dec 29, 2024 10:42 By radiokerrysport
Christmas festivals conclude today in Leopardstown and Limerick
The One And Only and Phillip Enright winning the 2m4f novice handicap hurdle. Cork. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 08.12.2024
Share this article

Brighterdaysahead and State Man do battle once again in the feature of the final day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

The former was a winner for Gordon Elliott after the five year old outlasted the Willie Mullins' mount in the Morgiana Hurdle last month.

They meet in the sole Grade One of the day in Dublin, the Neville Hotels Hurdle at half past 2.

Advertisement

The first of the day goes to post at 10 past 12, with the going there Good to Yielding

There is also racing in Limerick today where the going is Yielding to Soft

The first of 7 races is off at 12 midday

Advertisement

Cross Channel

Kelso - Good to Soft - 12:18

Doncaster - Good to Soft - 11:52

Advertisement

Southwell - Standard - 11:05

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

North Kerry U21 Hurling Final down for decision today
Advertisement
Clounmacon advance to NK Novice Final
Irish interest at World Darts Championship ended
Advertisement

Recommended

Irish interest at World Darts Championship ended
Victory for Ulster over Connacht in Interpro derby
Clounmacon advance to NK Novice Final
North Kerry U21 Hurling Final down for decision today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus