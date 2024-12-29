Christmas festivals conclude today in Leopardstown and Limerick

Brighterdaysahead and State Man do battle once again in the feature of the final day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

The former was a winner for Gordon Elliott after the five year old outlasted the Willie Mullins' mount in the Morgiana Hurdle last month.

They meet in the sole Grade One of the day in Dublin, the Neville Hotels Hurdle at half past 2.

The first of the day goes to post at 10 past 12, with the going there Good to Yielding

There is also racing in Limerick today where the going is Yielding to Soft

The first of 7 races is off at 12 midday

Cross Channel

Kelso - Good to Soft - 12:18

Doncaster - Good to Soft - 11:52

Southwell - Standard - 11:05