Chris Kirk takes first PGA Tour title of 2024

Chris Kirk took the first PGA Tour title of 2024 last night.
On 29-under-par, he enjoyed a one-shot victory at The Sentry tournament in Hawaii.
Seamus Power finished the week on 12-under after a final round of 67.
Advertisement
Chris Kirk took the first PGA Tour title of 2024 last night.
On 29-under-par, he enjoyed a one-shot victory at The Sentry tournament in Hawaii.
Seamus Power finished the week on 12-under after a final round of 67.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus