Advertisement
Sport

Chris Kirk takes first PGA Tour title of 2024

Jan 8, 2024 07:41 By radiokerrysport
Chris Kirk takes first PGA Tour title of 2024
Share this article

Chris Kirk took the first PGA Tour title of 2024 last night.

On 29-under-par, he enjoyed a one-shot victory at The Sentry tournament in Hawaii.

Seamus Power finished the week on 12-under after a final round of 67.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

O'Sullivan begins bid for eighth Masters title
Advertisement
Arsenal knocked out by Liverpool
KDL soccer review
Advertisement

Recommended

O'Sullivan begins bid for eighth Masters title
Sam Kerr suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
Calls for three councils to apply pressure to ensure Shannon Estuary is prioritised
Lisowski through to quarter-finals at the Masters
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus