Today's card at Cheltenham have been reduced to six races after the cancellation of the Glenfarclas Chase.

Organisers say areas of the cross-country course are not fit for racing due to persistent rain in recent days.

Today's card will now begin at 1.45pm with the feature, the Queen Mother Champion Chase, off at 4pm.

Jonbon has been declared a non-runner for the Champion Chase by trainer Nicky Henderson.