Chelsea will face Liverpool at Wembley for the second time this season after beating Crystal Palace 2-nil in their FA Cup semi-final yesterday.

Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount were enough to set up a showpiece with the Merseysiders.

The pair met in the League Cup final earlier in the campaign, with Jurgen Klopp's side lifting the trophy after a penalty shoot-out victory.