Change of venue for Kerry against Limerick

Jan 9, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrysport
There's a change of venue for Kerry against Limerick in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League.

The tie on Tuesday January 17th was due to be played in Rathkeale but has been moved to Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

