Celtic manager admits Champions League tie is ‘win or bust’

Oct 25, 2022 07:10 By radiokerrysport
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits tonight’s Champions League game with Shakhtar Donetsk is ‘win or bust’.

Defeat at Parkhead would guarantee Celtic finish bottom of Group F, and miss out on parachuting into the Europa League.

Chelsea can take a step closer to the last-16 with a win away to Salzburg.

Manchester City can secure top spot in Group G with a win away to Borussia Dortmund.

And Juventus need to beat Benfica in Lisbon tonight if they’re to avoid missing out on the last-16.

