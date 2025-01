Celtic will play Bayern Munich in the play-off round in this season's Champions League.

Manchester City have been drawn to play holders Real Madrid, with both ties set to take place across two legs.

Full draw:

Celtic vs Bayern Munich

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Brest vs Paris St Germain

Monaco vs Benfica

Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven

Feyenoord vs AC Milan

Club Brugge vs Atalanta

Sporting vs Borussia Dortmund

Ties to take place across two legs on February 11/12 and February 18/19