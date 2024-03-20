Advertisement
Sport

Carsley rules himself out of running to be new manager

Mar 20, 2024 11:44 By radiokerrysport
Carsley rules himself out of running to be new manager
Lee Carsley has ruled himself out of the running to become the new Republic of Ireland manager.

The former Irish international midfielder has told the Daily Mail he will continue in his role as coach of the England Under 21 side.

Carsley met the FAI in November but has revealed an 'informal' conversation went no further.

John O'Shea is the current interim head coach as the FAI look for Stephen Kenny's permanent replacement.

The Republic of Ireland face Belgium in their first match of 2024 on Saturday.

A Spanish court has decided to release Dani Alves if he pays a bail of €1m and hands over his passports.

The former Barcelona footballer is awaiting the appeal against his conviction for raping a woman in Barcelona.

Alves was convicted in February and sentenced to four years and six months in prison for having raped the woman in a nightclub in 2022.

