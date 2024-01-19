Advertisement
Sport

Busy day for Irish golfers

Jan 19, 2024 07:51 By radiokerrysport
Busy day for Irish golfers
Share this article

Three Irish golfers tee off later this morning on day 2 of the Dubai Desert Classic.

Rory McIlroy is one under par, Tom McKibbin is level par, while Padraig Harrington is one over.

====

Advertisement

On the PGA Tour Shane Lowry is five under after the opening round of the American Express in California.

Zach Johnson and Alex Noren lead on 10 under par.

====

Advertisement

On the LPGA Tour Leona Maguire is level par after day one of the Tournament of Champions in Florida.

Japan's Ayaka Furue leads on 7 under.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry to announce team today for NFL opener
Advertisement
Kerry FC beaten by Galway
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Man further remanded on bail in connection with over €35,000 drugs seizure in Castleisland
Kerry FC beaten by Galway
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Kerry to announce team today for NFL opener
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus