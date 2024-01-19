Busy day for Irish golfers

Three Irish golfers tee off later this morning on day 2 of the Dubai Desert Classic.
Rory McIlroy is one under par, Tom McKibbin is level par, while Padraig Harrington is one over.
On the PGA Tour Shane Lowry is five under after the opening round of the American Express in California.
Zach Johnson and Alex Noren lead on 10 under par.
On the LPGA Tour Leona Maguire is level par after day one of the Tournament of Champions in Florida.
Japan's Ayaka Furue leads on 7 under.