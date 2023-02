Burnley have won 3-nil at Norwich to move seven points clear at the top of the Championship.

Second placed Sheffield United could only manage a goalless draw away to Rotherham in the other early kick-off.

Among this afternoon's other games, fellow promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough are taking on Blackpool, with Luton hosting Stoke and Watford facing Reading.

Strugglers Huddersfield are going up against QPR.