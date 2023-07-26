Brosnan Out Of All Ireland Final

Kerry forward Tony Brosnan has been ruled out of the All-Ireland final.

The Dr Crokes man is struggling with a recurrence of a respiratory condition and will not be available to Jack O’Connor and his selectors.

Brosnan has been a key feature in O’Connors side, scoring 1 goal and 9 points in 4 championship starts in helping the Kingdom back to the All-Ireland final.

The Kerry team management will today make their final 26 selection. Killian Spillane is expected to make his return after recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in May.