Breen and Nagle remain 4th at Rally Croatia

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle are fourth after today's action at Rally Croatia.
The duo are 1 minutes 35.2 seconds adrift of leader Kalle Rovanpera but just 11.9 seconds behind third spot.
