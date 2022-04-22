Advertisement
Sport

Breen and Nagle remain 4th at Rally Croatia

Apr 22, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Breen and Nagle remain 4th at Rally Croatia Breen and Nagle remain 4th at Rally Croatia
Share this article

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle are fourth after today's action at Rally Croatia.

The duo are 1 minutes 35.2 seconds adrift of leader Kalle Rovanpera but just 11.9 seconds behind third spot.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus