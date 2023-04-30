Brecel leads World Championship Final

Luca Brecel leads Mark Selby 6-frames-to-2 in the World Snooker Championship final.
Englishman Selby has won four titles at the Crucible while Belgian Brecel has never made it this far before.
This is a first to 18 frame contest.
