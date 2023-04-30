Advertisement
Brecel leads World Championship Final

Apr 30, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Brecel leads World Championship Final
Luca Brecel leads Mark Selby 6-frames-to-2 in the World Snooker Championship final.

Englishman Selby has won four titles at the Crucible while Belgian Brecel has never made it this far before.

This is a first to 18 frame contest.

