Brazil advance; Spain and Portugal look to follow suit

Brazil turned on the style last night as they booked their place in the quarter finals of the World Cup.

The five time champions beat South Korea 4-1 in the last 16.

Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta all found the back of the net for the South Americans.

They'll face 2018 finalists Croatia next after they beat Japan 3-1 on penalties.

Today, Morocco take on 2010 champions Spain in the last 16 from 3-o'clock.

While Portugal will look to reach the last eight this evening.

They face Switzerland from 7-o'clock.

Ahead of the game it's not yet clear if Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Portugal.

His coach Fernando Santos has said he was not impressed with how he reacted to being subbed last week.

Ronaldo appeared angry after being withdrawn 25 minutes from the end of their 2-1 loss to South Korea.

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Uruguay's football association and four players over their conduct at the end of their final World Cup group game against Ghana.

Uruguay won the game 2-0 but were pipped in the group by South Korea, who qualified on goals scored.

Uruguayan players were furious not to have been awarded a penalty - confronting the referee at full time and appearing to manhandle an assistant.