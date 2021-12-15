Advertisement
Sport

Bath confirm appointment of Johann van Graan

Dec 15, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrysport
Bath have confirmed the appointment of Munster head coach Johann van Graan from next summer on what they describe as a 'long-term contract'.

The South African is to leave Munster at the end of the season.

