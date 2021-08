Batcio has won the feature today in Killarney, the BoyleSports Handicap Steeplechase.

Here's how the race finished

Today's winners

1.15 Given Wings 7/4f

1.45 Shiroccoville 10/3jf

2.15 Yulong Voice 9/1

2.50 Run For Oscar 15/2jf

3.25 Embittered 4/6f

4.00 Druid's Altar 9/4f

4.35 Batcio 4/1

5.10 Level Neverending 7/4f

10-1 shot SonnyboyListon recorded a memorable victory for Ireland in the Skybet Ebor, and the rain hit York for Europe's richest handicap.