Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Walt was victorious in the Boyle Sports Champion Plate 550 final at Shelbourne Park. The Jack Kennelly trained Beepers Lariat places 5th.

Liam Dowling had another winner in Ballymac Copper in race 2.

There were Kerry winners of both semi-finals of the RPGTV Corn Cuchulainn Open 750 on the same card.

Advertisement

Garfiney Blaze took the first for Michael Lynch, Kinturk Road the second for Frank Thornton, Listowel.