Ballygunner and Ballyea into Munster final

Nov 20, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Waterford's Ballygunner have beaten Na Piarsaigh of Limerick 2-20 to 2-15 at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in their Munster Senior Hurling Club Championship semi-final.

Dessie Hutchinson and Patrick Fitzgerald with the goals for the Deise side.

They will face Clare champions Ballyea in the final after they beat Cork's St. Finbarr's 1-12 to 14 points in the other last four encounter at Cusack Park today.

Elsewhere, Galway champions Moycullen beat Strokestown of Roscommon 2-8 to 7 points after extra-time in the Connacht football semi-final in Tuam.

They'll play Tourlestrane of Sligo in the decider.

