Away game for Flexachem KCYMS in Mens Superleague today

Dec 29, 2024 11:54 By radiokerrysport
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Flexachem Killorglin CYMS in the Basketball Ireland Mens Super League at the Tralee Sports Complex. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Flexachem KCYMS are the final Kerry side in National Basketball action for the weekend this afternoon

The Killorglin outfit are on the road to EJ Sligo All Stars with tip off at 7pm this evening

