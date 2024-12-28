Advertisement
Aspinall safely into last 16

Dec 28, 2024 17:00 By radiokerrysport
Aspinall safely into last 16
Antrim's Josh Rock is looking for a second last 16 appearance in three years at the PDC World Darts Championship this evening.

The 23 year old faces a tough task against Chris Dobey in the opening match of the evening session at Ally Pally.

That's followed by the heavyweight matchup of Michael Van Gerwen and Brendan Dolan.

Luke Littler returns to the stage with a third round match against Ian White.

The afternoon session ended with a 4-0 win for Nathan Aspinall over Andrew Gilding.

Already today, Ryan Joyce and Ricardo Pietreczko progressed at the expense of Ryan Searle and Scott Williams respectively.

